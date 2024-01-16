Dr. Nina Nordström, the Ambassador of Finland, visited Magen David Adom's National Dispatch Center in Kiryat Ono for the first time today, met MDA Director General Eli Bin and the senior management team, and signed an agreement to donate a million Euro to Magen David Adom to help save the lives of the residents of the State of Israel.

Ms. Nordström heard about the organization's activities during the war and in emergency times, especially on the many challenges faced by the teams on October 7th. During a comprehensive tour of the Magen David Adom 101 Emergency Call Center - met the MDA teams who answer calls from across the country, using advanced dispatch technologies, and heard the stories of the MDA EMTs and Paramedics who are residents of the Western Negev and Sderot who provided medical treatment while under rocket and gunfire in the first days of the war, alongside heroic stories of MDA teams who sacrificed their lives while providing medical aid.

Nina Nordström, Ambassador of Finland, said: "It has been a privilege to learn about the outstanding practical work of the MDA in Israel, as part of the International Red Cross Movement".

MDA Director General Eli Bin said: "I thank the Finnish Government for their generous donation to Magen David Adom, and the Ambassador of Finland Nina Nordström for her visit. Today we showed the Ambassador Israel's National Rescue Service that has existed for over 90 years, alongside the security forces, active at the highest standards, and saving lives of soldiers and civilians using the most advanced technologies in the world. Throughout the lifespan of the State. I thank the Finnish Government for their wonderful donation that will help us to act wherever needed and as much as needed, in order to ensure the Israeli residents' medical wellbeing."