Preliminary findings from the investigation into an Air India flight that crashed last month reveal that the fuel control switches for both engines were switched from the flow mode to the cutoff mode, causing the plane to crash 30 seconds after takeoff.

A total of 260 people were killed in the crash.

In the cockpit communication recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why he disconnected the fuel, to which the response was that he did not do so.

The switches were returned to the "on" position, but the plane was unable to recover. It is still unclear whether the action was taken by mistake, due to confusion, or for another reason.

The body investigating the crash stated, "At this stage, there is no recommendation to take action against the operators or manufacturers of the plane or engines."

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed on June 12, minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad, India, on its way to London. Out of 242 passengers and crew members, 241 were killed. Another 19 people were killed on the ground.