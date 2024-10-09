President Isaac Herzog this evening, Wednesday, concluded his three-day journey of remembrance and reflection across the communities attacked by Hamas on October 7 last year. The tour began on Monday, October 7, The tour will begin on October 7 at 6:29 a.m. at the Nova Festival site near Re'im, marking the moment of the begining of the attack. From there the President went on to visit the communities of Neve Eshkol, Magen, Nirim, Ein HaShlosha, Nir Oz, Kissufim, Kibbutz Re'im, and Be'eri. The first day will conclude with a visit to the Observation Point and a memorial ceremony for the fallen soldiers of Operation "Swords of Iron" at the Garden of Courage and Remembrance, on the ruins of the destroyed Sderot Police Station.

The second day of the tour, Tuesday, began with a visit to Kibbutz Alumim, followed by visits to the communities and kibbutzim of Nachal Oz, Kfar Aza, Mefalsim, Yakhini, Sderot, Nir Am, Erez, Netiv HaAsara, and Zikim Beach.

The final day of the tour, Wednesday, began at Kibbutz Kerem Shalom, followed by visits to Pri Gan, Holit, Sufa, Nir Yitzhak, Ein HaBesor, Mivtahim, Yesha, Urim Base. The President concluded the third and final day of the journey in the city of Ofakim.

At each stop, the President met with local residents, bereaved families, and the families of hostages. He laid wreaths, lit memorial candles in honor of the murdered and fallen, and ended with a prayer for the return of the kidnapped.

President Herzog summed up the journey, saying: "We conducted a long and emotional journey, a journey of remembrance, pain, consolation, and support for all the residents of the Gaza border communities who were attacked and massacred on October 7, a year ago.

"We have a wonderful and remarkable people, and I am so proud to be part of this wonderful and remarkable nation. I say to all of Israel: I saw a nation rising to its feet, rising like a lion. I see communities here rebuilding, creating, despite the terrible and horrifying difficulties.

"From here, I send comfort and encouragement to the bereaved families, the families of the fallen, and the families of the murdered. Wonderful families who are going through hell, yet still gave us strength in every community. I send support and consolation to all the affected communities and cry out for the swift return of the kidnapped to their homes.

"May the memory of the murdered and fallen be blessed and forever preserved in our hearts, and may our revival be the greatest victory."