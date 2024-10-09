An unknown vandal filmed his or herself vandalizing the main administrative building of Harvard University and the statue of John Harvard early Tuesday morning, the student newspaper the Harvard Crimson reported.

The vandal shattered the administrative building's windows and smeared red paint on the statue of the university's namesake, which is 140 years old.

The video of the incident was posted to social media by the militant Unity of Fields organization, an extremist group formerly named Palestine Action that has praised the murder of Israeli civilians such as last month's deadly shooting attack at the Allenby Crossing by a Jordanian terrorist and which claims that "passive resistance" in the West is not enough to support terrorist groups like Hamas and that it is necessary to "open a new front against the US empire."

Unity of Fields wrote, "Autonomous actors at Harvard smashed windows of the main admin building & vandalized the John Harvard statue in solidarity with the Palestinian resistance. We are committed to bringing the war home & answering the call to open up a new front here in the belly of the beast."

The vandalism was committed the following morning after the first anniversary of the October 7 massacre, and following calls by anti-Israel student organizations to escalate their actions

The Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee wrote on Monday, on October 7, “Now is the time to escalate. Harvard’s insistence on funding slaughter only strengthens our moral imperative and commitment to our demands."

Harvard police announced that the incident is under investigation.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), one of the biggest Congressional critics of Harvard University's handling of antisemitism on campus over the last year, wrote in response to the latest incident, "This is absolutely criminal and any and all individuals involved must be immediately expelled and prosecuted to the fullest of the law. Now is not the time, Harvard, for another working group, it is long past time for consequences and disciplinary action."