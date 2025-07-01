Harvard University on Monday rejected the findings of a federal task force accusing it of being a “willful participant” in antisemitic harassment of Jewish students and faculty.

In a statement, the university said it shared its own report on antisemitism and anti-Israeli bias with authorities while outlining ways it had strengthened its internal policies and disciplined violators in response to the government’s investigation.

“Antisemitism is a serious problem and no matter the context, it is unacceptable. Harvard has taken substantive, proactive steps to address the root causes of antisemitism in its community,” the university said.

The task force concluded that Harvard University violated federal civil rights laws by failing to protect Jewish and Israeli students from harassment on campus.

A letter sent to Harvard President Alan Garber warns that unless the university implements immediate corrective measures, it risks losing all federal financial support and jeopardizing its relationship with the federal government.

According to the letter, the investigation found that Harvard acted with "deliberate indifference" to antisemitic harassment and threats against Jewish and Israeli students over a two-year period. The administration's Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism stated that Harvard's handling of these incidents violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, or national origin in programs receiving federal assistance.

“Failure to institute adequate changes immediately will result in the loss of all federal financial resources and continue to affect Harvard’s relationship with the federal government,” the letter states. “Harvard may of course continue to operate free of federal privileges, and perhaps such an opportunity will spur a commitment to excellence that will help Harvard thrive once again.”

The Trump administration has taken several steps against Harvard University in the wake of its failure to handle growing antisemitism on campus, including halting over $2.2 billion in federal funding.

In addition to the funding cuts, President Donald Trump has also advocated for revoking the university's tax-exempt status.

Another step involved a proclamation that bars new foreign students from entering the United States to attend the university. A federal judge has temporarily blocked the administration from implementing the proclamation.