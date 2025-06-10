More than 12,000 Harvard University alumni have united to support their alma mater against the Trump administration's decision to halt over $2.2 billion in federal funding, CNN reports.

This unprecedented effort saw graduates from the class of 1950 to 2025 sign an amicus brief, submitted to the court on Monday, the network said.

The brief, representing the largest known alumni brief from a single institution in history, underscores concerns for academic freedom and institutional independence. Signatories include prominent figures such as comedian Conan O’Brien and author Margaret Atwood, demonstrating broad support across diverse backgrounds.

Harvard initiated legal action against the Trump administration in April, seeking an expedited resolution to the funding freeze. Oral arguments are set for July 21.

The alumni's brief states, according to CNN, “As alumni, we are deeply alarmed by the Government’s reckless and unlawful attempts to assert control over the core functions of Harvard and its fellow institutions of higher education. Without due process or any recognizable basis in law—and with complete disregard for the freedoms the Constitution secures and the constraints it imposes—the Government has embarked on a campaign to deploy every power at its disposal to damage Harvard.”

The document further asserts, “The Government’s end goal is to narrow our freedoms to learn, teach, think, and act, and to claim for itself the right to dictate who may enjoy those freedoms. As alumni, we attest that Harvard’s true greatness resides in the ways we share these values and exercise these freedoms.”

The administration has taken several steps against Harvard University in the wake of its failure to handle growing antisemitism on campus.

In addition to the funding cuts, Trump has also advocated for revoking the university's tax-exempt status.

The Trump administration also announced plans to cancel all remaining federal contracts with Harvard University, amounting to approximately $100 million, over the institution's alleged failure to adequately address antisemitism and racial discrimination on campus.

Another step involved a proclamation that bars new foreign students from entering the United States to attend the university. A federal judge has temporarily blocked the administration from implementing the proclamation.