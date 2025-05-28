US President Donald Trump has suggested that Harvard University limit its international student enrollment to 15%, a significant reduction from the current 27.2%, the New York Post reported. This proposal is part of a broader conflict between the Trump administration and the Ivy League institution over issues including campus antisemitism and foreign influence.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump criticized Harvard for "treating our country with great disrespect" and emphasized the need to prioritize American applicants. He also highlighted concerns about the university's $52 billion endowment, suggesting that federal funds could be better allocated to trade schools.

“I think they should have a cap of maybe around 15%, not 31%. We have people who want to go to Harvard and other schools, [but] they can’t get in because we have foreign students there," Trump stated.

The administration has already taken steps against Harvard, including freezing $2.2 billion in federal funding and suspending its ability to enroll international students, and has threatened to withhold more than $3 billion in additional funding. These actions followed Harvard's refusal to comply with demands to address antisemitic incidents and provide detailed information on foreign students.

Harvard has responded by filing a lawsuit, arguing that the administration's actions violate constitutional rights and threaten academic freedom. A federal judge has temporarily blocked the administration's attempt to revoke Harvard's ability to enroll international students, pending further legal review.