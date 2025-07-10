The Trump administration significantly escalated its ongoing dispute with Harvard University on Wednesday, announcing that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) intends to issue subpoenas for information concerning alleged misconduct by foreign students, Reuters reported.

This development follows Harvard's reported denial of previous requests for information regarding its Student Visitor and Exchange Program certification.

In a joint statement, the Departments of Education and Health and Human Services (HHS) further revealed they have formally notified Harvard's accrediting body of alleged violations of federal law. These violations stem from the university's failure to adequately address alleged harassment of Jewish students. Such findings could carry severe repercussions for the prestigious institution, potentially leading to the loss of its accreditation and rendering its students ineligible for crucial federal financial assistance.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin addressed the administration's firm stance in the statement, asserting, "We tried to do things the easy way with Harvard. Now, through their refusal to cooperate, we have to do things the hard way."

Officials from Harvard University were not immediately available for comment regarding the administration's latest actions.

The Trump administration has taken several steps against Harvard University in the wake of its failure to handle growing antisemitism on campus, including halting over $2.2 billion in federal funding.

In addition to the funding cuts, President Donald Trump has also advocated for revoking the university's tax-exempt status.

Another step involved a proclamation that bars new foreign students from entering the United States to attend the university. A federal judge has temporarily blocked the administration from implementing the proclamation.