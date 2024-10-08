Former US President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump spoke on Monday at an event in Florida, with local Jewish community leaders, marking the one-year anniversary of Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel.

Recalling some of the horrors carried out by Hamas on that day, Trump said, “Today, we reaffirm for the entire world to hear: there can be no acceptance, no excuses, and no understanding of such evil. Nothing can justify it. Nothing can rationalize it. And any person who sympathizes with these atrocities has a sickness in their soul and darkness in their heart.”

“October 7th was not just the deadliest day for the Jewish People since the Holocaust, it was not just the worst terror attack since 9/11, it was an attack on humanity itself,” he stated.

“Over 2,500 survivors of the Holocaust living in Israel were directly impacted by the horrors of October 7th—many were forced to flee their homes. Some even lost their lives. One of them was Moshe Ridler. Moshe had escaped a concentration camp at age 11 only to die at the hands of the same vile hate eight decades later. Hamas terrorists murdered Moshe at 91 years old for the same reason the Nazis put him in a camp—simply because he was a Jew,” said Trump.

“The world cannot continue down this dangerous path. We must stop this perilous slide into conflict, hatred, and destruction, and we must stop it NOW,” he added.

“Almost as shocking as October 7th itself is the outbreak of antisemitism we have seen in its wake,” Trump said. “This attack should have rallied the entire world in support of the Jewish people and the Jewish homeland. Instead, the ancient scourge of anti-Jewish hatred has returned even here in America—in our streets, our media, on our college campuses, and within the ranks of the Democrat Party.”

“These candles, photos, and empty chairs remind us why it is so important that the toxic poison of antisemitism be condemned, confronted, and stopped. Antisemitic bigotry has no place in a civilized society—it has no place in our universities—and it has no place in the United States of America,” he stressed.

“As you know, Hamas has now been severely degraded, and Hezbollah has recently been dealt crippling blows. With strength and the right leadership, the dawn of a new, more harmonious Middle East is finally within our reach.”

“So here is my commitment to you on this solemn date: I will not allow the Jewish state to be threatened with destruction. I will not allow another Holocaust of the Jewish people. I will not allow a jihad to be waged on America or our allies. And I will support Israel’s right to win its war on terror—and win it fast,” said the former President.

“The October 7th attack would never have happened if I were president. The past few years have proven that weakness only begets violence and war. It’s weakness but there’s also a lot of hatred on a certain side. What is needed more than ever is a return of unwavering American leadership and unquestioned American strength.”

Trump also vowed, "We will remove the Jew haters who do nothing to help our country. They only want to destroy our country. We will NEVER let the horrors of October 7th be repeated here on American soil."