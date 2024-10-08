US Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, on Monday planted a pomegranate tree at their official residence, in memory of the victims of Hamas’ October 7 massacre on the one-year anniversary of the attack.

In remarks before the tree planting, Harris noted the 46 Americans who were murdered in the brutal Hamas attack, “including a singer from Missouri who died shielding her son from bullets, an academic and peace activist who studied in Seattle and who was the grandson of Holocaust survivors, and a dancer from California who was killed alongside her fiancé while attending the Nova Music Festival.”

“I am devastated by the pain and loss that occurred on October 7, and Doug and I pray for the family and loved ones of all of those who were lost, and may their memories be a blessing,” added the Vice President.

“Today, I know many Jews will be reciting and reflecting on the Jewish prayer for mourning, the Kaddish. The words of the prayer are not about death; it is a prayer about our enduring belief in God, even in our darkest moments. So, as we reflect on the horrors of October 7, let us please be reminded that we cannot lose faith,” she stated.

“I will never forget October 7, and the world must never forget,” said Harris, who added, “What is asked of us: We must work to ensure nothing like the horrors of October 7 can ever happen again. And on this solemn day, I will restate my pledge to always ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself and that I will always work to ensure the safety and security of the Jewish people here and around the world.”

“What is asked of us: We must reunite the hostages held in Gaza with their families, and I will never stop fighting for the release of all the hostages, including the American citizens, living and deceased: Omer, Edan, Sagui, Keith, Judi, Gadi, and Itay,” she continued.

“What is asked of us: We must uphold the commitment to repair the world, an idea that has been passed on throughout generations of the Jewish people and across many faiths. And to that end, we must work to relieve the immense suffering of innocent Palestinians in Gaza who have experienced so much pain and loss over the year.”

Noting that a pomegranate tree in Judaism is a symbol of hope and righteousness, Harris said, “So, for years to come, this pomegranate tree will stand here, spreading its roots and growing stronger, to remind future vice presidents of the United States, their families, and all who pass through these grounds not only of the horror of October 7th but the strength and the endurance of the Jewish people.”

“It will remind us all not to abandon the goal of peace, dignity, and security for all. And it will remind us all to always have faith.”

Speaking after the Vice President, Emhoff said, “As we gather here today on what was the deadliest day for Jewish people since the Holocaust, I am still filled with pain and despair.”

“This is an incredibly challenging day for Jews around the world, myself included,” he continued. “October 7th hit us hard as a community. We are still hurting and today feels just as raw as it did one year ago.”

“What happened on October 7th is seared into our souls. I can't stop thinking about the hostages and their families and all of those we've lost over the past year,” said Emhoff.

He added that the pomegranate tree is being planted “to honor this solemn day and for the families who will come after us to enjoy. This is the first tree we've planted since we moved in here, and it'll be the first fruit tree ever planted by a second family at the residence…it is especially meaningful to me that this property will now always commemorate the pain of the Jewish people as well as the resilience and hope of the Jewish people. May the memory of those we've lost be a blessing.”

Earlier on Monday, President Joe Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden marked the one-year anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attacks by participating in a yahrzeit candle lighting.

Also on Monday, President Isaac Herzog spoke with Biden , who called to offer his condolences to the citizens of Israel on the one-year anniversary of the October 7th massacre.

The US President began by saying that his thoughts were always with the families of the hostages, the murdered, and the injured from the Hamas attack on that dark day.

He also praised President Herzog for visiting various communities in the western Negev to personally comfort the residents, and asked him to extend his own words of comfort as well.

President Biden further noted that the atrocities committed by Hamas served as a reminder of the significant threat posed by Iran and its proxies in the region. He emphasized his deep love for Israel and his own support for Zionism.

President Herzog thanked President Biden for his call and for his steadfast support of Israel from the outbreak of the war, and stressed that this would never be forgotten.