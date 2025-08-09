A special investigative team, established due to public mistrust in the IDF’s official inquiries, presents a disturbing picture of the senior military leadership’s handling of the Hamas attack on October 7, according to a report by Ayala Hasson.

The team, led by Major General (res.) Sami Turjeman, included Major Generals (res.) Amikam Norkin, David Sharvit, and Brigadier General (res.) Ofer Levi, and relied on interrogations, recordings, and operational investigations.

Key findings include:

Former Military Intelligence chief, Aharon Haliva, rejected a request to hold an assessment meeting after Hamas operatives activated Israeli SIM cards two days before the attack, calling the discussion "unnecessary."

The South Command’s intelligence officer was on maternity leave, and the then-commander of the Southern Command, Eliezer Toledano, claimed battalion commanders were not mobilized due to information exposure limitations.

Operations Chief Shlomi Binder arrived at the Kirya base at 9:00 AM and did not make documented decisions for hours, something which he bears significant responsibility for.