גדי מוזס בהלווית בת זוגו דוברות קיבוץ ניר עוז

A funeral was held on Wednesday at Kibbutz Nir Oz for Efrat Katz, the partner of captivity survivor Gadi Mozes, who was abducted on October 7th with her daughter, Doron, and grandchildren, Aviv and Raz, and accidentally killed by Israeli gunfire.

Katz had been buried in a temporary grave in Kibbutz Revadim and was now transferred to her eternal resting place in the Nir Oz cemetery.

Her partner, Gadi, learned of her death from an interview during his 482 days in Hamas captivity.

Mozes lamented: "My dear Bubik, our entire world was cut off by one stroke of October 7th; a loving relationship, a warm family, children, and grandchildren. The axe fell on our home, and it was destroyed. Not just our family was hit, all our friends, the Nir Oz community, fell apart, and many of those friends are buried here by your side. Many friends came to pay their last respects as you are buried here in the soil of Nir Oz, which you so loved. Friends from every circle of your life and ours."

He added, “The issue of freeing all our hostages does not leave me, even in the broader context of my personal recovery, and I will be involved in every effort related to their release. I promise you that I will do everything in my power to ensure that our home, Nir Oz, will return and flourish, and be a source of pride and light for all. People of values live here, full of life, who remember what was done to us and will do everything to regain their sanity.”