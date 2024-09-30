A new poll published on Channel 14 on Sunday evening finds that, for the first time, the right-wing bloc would win 61 seats if elections were to be held today.

Likud would win 31 seats, while the National Unity Party and Yisrael Beytenu would each win 15 seats.

Shas wins 11 seats, the Democrats led by Yair Golan has ten seats, Yesh Atid with nine seats and United Torah Judaism with eight seats.

The Otzma Yehudit party wins six seats in this poll, and the Religious Zionist Party has five seats.

The Ra'am Party also wins five seats and Hadash-Ta'al has the same number.

A poll published by the Maariv newspaper this past Friday also said Netanyahu would win a large number of seats, giving his Likud Party 25.

Compared to the strengthening of the Likud, the National Unity Party loses two seats in this poll and wins only 19 - its lowest figure since the start of the war.

However, the Maariv poll found the coalition bloc is far from 61 seats and wins 53 seats, compared to 57 seats for the current opposition, excluding the Arab parties, which together win 10 seats.

A party led by Naftali Bennett reaches 21 seats, mainly at the expense of National Unity and Yisrael Beytenu, that poll found. In terms of suitability for the role of Prime Minister, Bennett prevails over Netanyahu with 43% support compared to 37%.