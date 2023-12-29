A new poll conducted by Lazar Research showed that a majority of Israelis (68%) support a military operation to remove Hezbollah from the Israel-Lebanon border.

The poll, conducted for Maariv, also showed that just 16% support the current acceptance of the situation, and while the other 18% have no opinion on the matter.

The highest support for a military operation is among those who voted for the current coalition parties (78%), but support is high among opposition voters as well (64%).

Regarding the parties themselves, the poll showed that if elections were held today, the opposition would gain one Knesset seat, which the Likud lost.

According to the poll, the National Unity party would win 38 Knesset seats, making it the largest party by a large margin. In second place would be the Likud party, with 17 seats, followed by Yesh Atid with 13 seats.

Yisrael Beytenu would win 11 seats, while Sephardic-haredi Shas would win nine seats. Two parties - Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) and Otzma Yehudit would win seven seats each, Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am would win five seats each, and Meretz and Regligious Zionism would win four seats each.

Balad and Labor would not pass the electoral threshold.

When asked about the best candidate for prime minister, National Unity chief Minister Benny Gantz received 49% of the vote, representing a rise of 3% since last week, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received 32% of the vote, down from 34% last week.

Analysis of the data shows that Netanyahu received the support of 65% of Likud voters, while 19% supported Gantz and 16% who said that they do not know. Among National Unity voters, 91% said Gantz was the best candidate for prime minister, while 9% said they do not know.