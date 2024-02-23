A new poll published Friday morning showed that if elections were held today, Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's Otzma Yehudit party would win just three seats less than MK Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party.

The poll, conducted for Maariv by Lazar Research, showed that if elections were held today, the National Unity party would win 39 Knesset seats and Likud would win 18 Knesset seats,

Yesh Atid, with 13 seats, would be third-largest in the Knesset. Three parties would win ten seats each: Otzma Yehudit, Yisrael Beytenu, and Shas.

United Torah Judaism (UTJ) is projected to win six seats, while Hadash-Ta'al and Meretz would each win five, and Ra'am (United Arab List) would win four seats.

The poll also showed that Otzma Yehudit's gain would come at the expense of the Religious Zionism party, which with 2.9% of the vote fails to pass the electoral threshold. The Labor and Balad parties also fail to pass the electoral threshold.

Divided into blocs, the current coalition parties would win just 44 Knesset seats, compared to the opposition parties, which would win 76 seats.

When asked who the best person to be prime minister is, 48% supported Minister Benny Gantz (National Unity), while 32% supported Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Another 20% said they have no opinion on the matter.