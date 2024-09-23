Over the past day (Monday), the IDF conducted precise, intelligence-based strikes on approximately 1,300 Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon in order to remove immediate threats against the State of Israel, the IDF Spokeperson's Unit announced

During the strikes, long-range cruise missiles, heavyweight rockets, rockets with warheads capable of carrying 100kg of explosives, short-range rockets, and explosive UAVs were all struck by the IDF.

The IDF stated, "Hezbollah located its strategic munitions and capabilities inside Lebanese villages and civilian homes, and intended to fire them toward civilians in Israel while endangering the Lebanese civilian population."

"As a result of many of the strikes, there were significant secondary explosions caused by Hezbollah’s weapons that were being stored inside the buildings," the statement noted.

"In accordance with the situational assessment, the Minister of Defense extended the special situation for the home front to the entire country. At this time, there are no changes to the Home Front Command defensive guidelines. We will immediately update if any changes are made on the relevant platforms," the IDF statement concluded.

The IDF released a video showing a rocket firing from a building that had been targeted in an airstrike in an apparent secondary explosion. The rocket struck a nearby house.