Former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo has claimed that Israel should have agreed to release all terrorists held in Israeli prisons in exchange for all the hostages kidnapped on October 7, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

The vast majority of the hostages are civilians, including children; most of the terrorists have blood on their hands.

In a recent podcast interview, Pardo said that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar offered at the start of the war, before Israel began a ground offensive into Gaza, that Israel release all terrorists in exchange for all hostages.

"Israel chose revenge," Pardo said. "And Israel knew that it could not free all of the hostages in military campaigns, and only a very few. And Israel knew that every strike by the IAF, when you don't know where they are, could kill hostages as well."

"And Israel knew that it would kill terrorists in one place and if a relative was watching hostages that day then that would likely be the end of the hostages."

Slamming the government, he added: "The Israeli government knew all of this and it did not bother them, instead they began a campaign to convince all Israeli citizens of nonsense such as 'complete victory' for standing strong, when all it needed to do was on the first day, on October 8, carry out this processes of releasing all the hostages, and after that they could have done whatever was necessary."

On October 8, Israel was still fighting to clear its towns along the Gaza border from terrorists, and to retake, among other things, the Sderot police station.

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was released from prison in October 2011, one of 1,027 convicted terrorists freed in exchange for kidnapped Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit. Immediately after his release, Sinwar began planning the massacre and kidnappings which came to fruition twelve years later, on October 7, 2023.