Channel 12 News commentator Almog Boker criticized the conduct of the IDF against Hezbollah, after a UAV fired by the terrorist organization hit a residential building in the northern Israeli city of Nahariya on Monday.

"If after the UAV hit Nahariya, all the buildings in Beirut continue to stand as if nothing happened - then nothing will change," Boker wrote.

"Like in Gaza, so in Lebanon: They launch a rocket and hit a building - you have to choose a neighborhood in Beirut, give the residents 24 hours to evacuate and take down a building," he added.

Boker also wrote that "something must change, and if not - the nightmare of the Gaza envelope will become the nightmare of the residents of the north. And for years to come."

On Monday, the Chief of General Staff, Herzi Halevi, concluded a situational assessment of the northern arena with members of the General Staff Forum, addressing the incident where a UAV hit a building in the city of Nahariya.

“Hezbollah's strike on a residential building this morning in Nahariya is a serious incident, as is the fire directed at the citizens of the north. The IDF is operating forcefully in the north and is in a high state of readiness with operational plans ready, prepared for any mission required,” said Halevi.