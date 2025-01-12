Two men in their 30s were found shot to death in an apartment in Nahariya this morning (Sunday).

The police said that they have opened an investigation and that officers from the Nahariya police station are at the scene and have begun investigating the circumstances of the incident. The incident appears to be criminal in nature.

MDA motorcycle unit paramedic Sahar Yishai Barel said, "We went together with the police forces who led us to the apartment where two men in their 30s were lying unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing, with penetrating wounds to their bodies. We performed medical examinations, but their injuries were critical and we were forced to declare them dead at the scene."