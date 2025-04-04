The investigation into the largest and most brutal massacre in Israel's history at the Nova music festival compound outlines the chain of events and failures that led to the murder of 378 civilians, policemen and soldiers, and the abduction of 44 others by the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.

The results of the massacre at the party could have been much more deadly. At the beginning of the Hamas attack at 6:29 a.m., the commander of the Ofakim police station, Deputy Commissioner Nivi Ohana, was present at the Nova festival, recognized the unusual rocket fire and ordered the immediate evacuation of all the partygoers. According to the investigation, his decision most likely prevented about 2,000 murders at the festival and hundreds more hostages.

According to the investigation, "The commander of the Ofakim station made a decision that most likely prevented the murder of an additional 2,000 Nova partygoers and hundreds more hostages. In many ways, and in addition to the bravery of the fighters and policemen, the Nova is a miracle," it said.

Another fateful decision made by the police on the ground that saved many lives was the opening of an improvised escape route in the area, towards Moshav Patish in the east. Many of the partygoers who remained in the compound ran there and survived.