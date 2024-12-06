Hezbollah laid the groundwork for an attack on northern Israel which would have been reminiscent of Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel, according to newly surfaced video footage and documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Hezbollah has been planning their own 10/7," an IDF intelligence official told Fox News Digital.

"The plan has been effectively eliminated. We dismantled the high-level command of Radwan," the IDF official stated, referring to Hezbollah’s elite Radwan force.

Through an interrogation of a Hezbollah terrorist and an analysis of the group's military strategy, the IDF gained rare insights into Hezbollah’s "Conquer the Galilee" operation. The terrorist, who was captured in mid-October in the south Lebanese village of Aita al-Shaab, detailed the group's chilling plans to infiltrate Israel.

During the interrogation, which was recorded on video, the captured terrorist described the goal: "Occupying the Galilee."

"They said they want to enter (Israel), they want to breakthrough. The Radwan forces are essentially on the frontline, to gather information and (build) invasion tunnels," he explained.

The terrorist said that the invasion was planned to begin in the morning with an overwhelming assault involving thousands of rockets and missiles.

He also revealed the group's brutal intentions toward Israeli civilians. "Those they encounter, we’ll fight. Face to face, us and them, and those who want to surrender can do just that, just like I did, then I came here. Same thing. We take those who surrender as prisoners, take them and bring them (into Lebanon)," he said. For those who refused to surrender, the plan was starkly summarized in one word: "Kill."

Fox News Digital noted that the IDF has also examined documents detailing Hezbollah’s strategic planning. A document discovered in Kfar Blida, Lebanon, outlined raids targeting Israeli towns such as Kiryat Shmona, Nahariya, and Tiberias.

It also described preparations for air defense to secure operations and prevent disruptions from Israeli aircraft. Some of the documents, formatted as training exercises, included specific dates, with one attack scenario labeled as January 1, 2018.

"Nasrallah’s 2011 plan to conquer the Galilee was massive," the IDF official told Fox News Digital. "We destroyed their infrastructure and set them back a few decades. This plan [Conquer the Galilee] can never be allowed to become practical again."