The Trump administration has issued a firm ultimatum to Harvard University, demanding sweeping policy changes as a condition for maintaining its access to nearly $9 billion in federal grants and contracts, The Associated Press reported on Friday. The directive comes amid an investigation into allegations of antisemitism on campus.

In a letter sent Thursday, three federal agencies set forth a series of requirements they described as essential for Harvard to retain its financial relationship with the government. These demands mirror conditions previously imposed on Columbia University, where the administration’s intervention led to policy adjustments under the threat of significant funding cuts.

The letter asserts that Harvard has “fundamentally failed to protect American students and faculty from antisemitic violence and harassment” and warns that immediate reforms are necessary to prevent financial repercussions.

Harvard officials have confirmed receipt of the letter but have not yet publicly outlined their response.

Among the stipulations, according to AP, federal authorities are calling for a ban on face coverings during protests—in response to pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators who have used masks to obscure their identities. Additionally, Harvard must revise its policies governing protests and public demonstrations to clarify restrictions on time, place, and manner.

The letter also directs Harvard to assess and reform academic departments that “fuel antisemitic harassment.”

While no specific department is singled out, the demand echoes previous federal pressure on Columbia University’s Middle East studies program, where officials sought leadership changes.

Unlike Columbia’s case, however, the Harvard directive is less rigid, focusing on broad structural changes rather than immediate leadership overhauls. Notably, no deadline for compliance has been set.

Harvard, like other universities in the US, has seen an uptick in anti-Israel activity since Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on Israel and the war in Gaza which followed. The university has come under fire over its handling of antisemitism on campus.

Just two days after the October 7 massacre, a coalition of 34 Harvard student organizations released a statement in which they blamed Israel for Hamas’ attack.

Later, then-Harvard President Claudine Gay came under fire after she, along with MIT President Sally Kornbluth and University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill, testified before a congressional hearing on the issue of antisemitism on college campuses.

All three university presidents gave similar answers to Rep. Elise Stefanik in which they failed to unequivocally condemn antisemitism or even calls for genocide against Jews. Gay eventually resigned as President of Harvard .

