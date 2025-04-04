The Academy of Hebrew Language has informed former hostage Yarden Bibas that it is renaming the "Ketmit Jerusalem" butterfly to "Ketmit Ariel" in honor of his four-year-old son, Ariel, who was taken captive by Hamas and brutally murdered in Gaza.

In a letter, the Academy stated, "It was unanimously decided to rename the ‘Ketmit Jerusalem’ butterfly as ‘Ketmit Ariel,’ in tribute to your butterfly-loving son. Of all the orange butterflies in our country, we felt this particular one should bear the name Ariel, as it is also one of the names of Jerusalem. May this serve as some small comfort in your grief, and may his memory live on alongside all those who perished in this great tragedy."

The Eastern Knapweed Fritillary (Melitaea ornata) is a butterfly with an intricate checkerboard pattern of orange, black, and white on its wings. It is native to Israel, parts of the Middle East, Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, and Central Asia.

Ariel at his 4th birthday party/ Courtesy of the family

Ariel was abducted alongside his parents, Yarden and Shiri Bibas, and his baby brother, Kfir, from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during Hamas’ attack on October 7. At just nine months old, Kfir was the youngest hostage. All four were dual Israeli-Argentine nationals.