The Hezbollah terror group on Monday morning launched UAVs towards the Israeli city of Nahariya in northern Israel.

An apartment building sustained a direct hit to its 14th floor. No one was injured. Police have arrived at the scene of the strike.

Video footage of the scene indicates that part of the missile fell into shrubbery near the building's entrance, sparking a fire.

"Israel Police are currently managing the scene of the fall of a weapon in Nahariya. Initial reports indicate that the scene of the strike is an apartment building, with no reports of injuries at this time," a police statement read.

"Police officers and sappers from the Beach District are isolating the scene of the strike and searching for additional remnants, in order to remove the danger to the public."

The IDF confirmed: "Following the sirens that sounded in the area of the Western Galilee regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration, two suspicious aerial targets were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory."

"One of the aerial targets fell in the area of Nahariya. No injuries were reported."

An additional Hezbollah UAV was intercepted over the Mediterranean Sea, near the Nahariya beach.