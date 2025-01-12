Tamar Edry, who was severely wounded two months ago when a Hezbollah missile hit her apartment building in Nahariya, succumbed to her wounds on Sunday.

Since she was wounded, doctors have fought for Edry's life. Three other residents were lightly wounded in the incident, dozens had to be treated for shock and 54 apartments were damaged.

A statement by the municipality read: "It is with great pain that we were notified this evening of the passing of city resident Tamar Edry, who was critically wounded in a rocket strike on her home on Jabotinsky Street, in a barrage fired at the city during the Swords of Iron War two months ago, and has since been fighting for her life at the hospital.

"On behalf of the residents of the city of Nahariya, the Mayor, city council members, the municipal management, and workers, we wish to send condolences and a warm embrace to her husband Yossi, her children Yarden, Sagit, Oshrat, and Liron, her grandchildren and the entire family. We prayed and hoped for a different ending, but unfortunately, this evening we parted from Tamar with great pain."