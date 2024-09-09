Israel Ganz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, was invited to the Republican Party conference in Los Angeles in support of the Jewish people (RJC), and explained that "Judea and Samaria are the front line of the West".

Ganz attended the conference and spoke with senior officials, including those close to Donald Trump, about the need to strengthen Jewish presence in Judea and Samaria.

Ganz said that the ongoing war in Israel has highlighted the fact that "the Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria are the frontline that defends the State of Israel, which is the frontline of all Western countries, including the United States."

He added, "Whoever imposes sanctions against the communities in Judea and Samaria or tries to establish a Palestinian state in this area, is actually fighting against the State of Israel and causing the extreme Islamic terrorism to be at his doorstep in Paris, London, New York and Los Angeles before long."

The head of the Binyamin Regional Council also explained to his American counterparts "Iran is directing terrorist military activity not only in southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, but right from the territories of Judea and Samaria, in the vicinity of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv."

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin shared at the conference that he ordered the U.S. flags in Virginia to be flown at half-mast following the murder in captivity of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an American-Israeli citizen.

Senator Lindsey Graham from South Carolina said: "Harming Jewish settlements would be a prize for Hamas. We need Israel to be strong in Judea and Samaria and throughout the Land of Israel to defeat Hamas and Hezbollah. Israel and the settlements in Judea and Samaria are the front line of defense for the Western world and the United States. If Hamas could reach the U.S., they would kill us all here. There will be peace in Israel when Palestinians are taught that it's forbidden to murder Jews."

Senator Rick Scott from Florida expressed his thanks to the IDF soldiers and said, "We need to stop funding the UN; They give a global stage to terror sponsors. We also need to defund any educational system in the United States that allows antisemitism on campus. The Biden administration abandoned Israel when they needed us the most. Not since the Holocaust has the world witnessed such a brutal attack on Israel, and there's an entire party that hasn't decided whether they're for or against anti-Semitism. You can count on me to always support Israel and protect Jewish communities throughout the United States."

Doug Burgum, Governor of North Dakota, told Ganz, "I stand with the State of Israel. I don't know if the other party in the United States stands with it. I will do everything in my power to support Israel and to defend Israel's right to win the war and bring back the hostages, and bring the IDF soldiers home safely."

Ganz was accompanied by Ruthie Lieberman, his political consultant, and Eliana Passentin, his International Desk director.