Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, Yisrael Ganz, held talks and meetings with community leaders in Judea and Samaria over the past 24 hours following the violent clash in the region between Jewish residents and IDF soldiers.

"The entire Judea and Samaria community movement denounces the violence of a small fringe. They must be apprehended and brought to justice," Ganz declared.

He welcomed the fact that the IDF is investigating the incidents, saying this is the correct and appropriate step.

"Throughout the day, I spoke with community leaders and community heads, all, across the board, reiterated and emphasized the same points I made last night and throughout this recent period, they share in the disgust and condemnation of the violent actions of a small group breaking the law, especially when raising a hand against security forces," he continued.

"This was also clearly stated this morning by the rabbis of the Binyamin communities in a joint call, and it is the view of citizens from all backgrounds. I again call on the Israel Police to bring those individuals to justice and prosecute them fully," the governor added.

"The IDF and the Judea and Samaria community movement walk hand in hand, both on the battlefield and through our presence here in this region, which safeguards the security of the entire State of Israel," he concluded.