Binyamin Governor Israel Ganz met this evening (Saturday night) with Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir at the scene of the clash between soldiers and civilians on Friday night in the Binyamin region.

Ganz emphasized that the region's residents and the IDF share the same goal and that they support the Chief of Staff. "There is no place for violence in any case, certainly not against security forces, and those who use violence should be punished according to the law. This is the position of the entire region."

Ganz told the Chief of Staff that footage of the incident shows that the force acted improperly, and this should be investigated immediately. Ganz also demanded an investigation into the shooting of a teenager. "There is no place for live fire at civilians. An event that ends with a shot to a boy's chest is very serious and cannot be ignored. I expect an investigation."

"The people and the IDF are one. We continue to work in excellent and close connection. The sons of the IDF build the settlements," Ganz said.

The Chief of Staff came to visit the Binyamin Brigade with the commander of the Judea and Samaria Division, Brigadier General Yeki Dolf, the commander of the Binyamin Brigade, and the commander of Battalion 7114, who was involved in the incident.

The Chief of Staff conducted an initial investigation and noted that he fully backs the conduct of the commanders involved. "Our goal in the sector is to thwart terrorism. The violent rioting harms our ability to carry out the mission - maintaining the fabric of life, protecting the settlements and residents, and thwarting terrorism. There is a wonderful and law-abiding population here. Such actions by a group of extremists primarily harm the population, undermine security in the sector, and divert forces from their central mission. The violence and extreme actions, if not dealt with in a decisive and systemic manner, can end in disaster."

He spoke with the battalion commander and expressed his great appreciation to him and his reservists. "You stand firm time after time. I want to thank you personally as well. I support you, the entire people of Israel should thank you for what you are doing here. It is not easy, it is ongoing, and we need to thank you. You are the strength of the people of Israel. We have proven that the people of Israel know how to defend themselves in nearby and distant sectors. Here too, we will continue to protect the settlements and residents in cooperation with the Border Police, the Israel Police, and all security forces. I strongly condemn violence against IDF soldiers, Border Police, and all security forces. I expect all law enforcement agencies, the legal and welfare systems to address the phenomenon in a comprehensive and decisive manner."