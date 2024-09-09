A five-year-old girl from Kiryat Gat was released Sunday from Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon after falling eight floors and miraculously surviving.

The girl, who only suffered minor bruises on her back, fell onto bushes that softened the fall.

The incident occurred when the girl's parents went down briefly to the parking lot to bring items home while she was sleeping in the house.

The girl woke up, and upon not finding her parents, she became anxious. In an attempt to find them, she climbed onto a chair, opened the locked balcony door, and fell.

A pair of teenagers who noticed the girl after her fall found her fully conscious and took her back home.

When the parents realized what had happened, they quickly took her for tests at the hospital. The tests showed that she only had scratches, with no fractures.

The girl's parents described the incident as a "miracle" and announced their intention to hold a festive thanksgiving meal.