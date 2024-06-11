Magen David Adom teams transferred a critically injured 8-year-old to the Barzilai Hospital, while continuously performing CPR. A 28-year-old man was moderately injured.

Menachem Balalo, a medic and head of the Ashkelon branch of United Hatzala, said: "Sadly, we had to confirm the death of a 20-year-old woman, who suffered severe injuries and burns."

MDA EMT Itzik Elbaz said, "When I got to the street I saw a car on fire. In the yard of a nearby building, an 8-year-old girl was lying unconscious with a very severe multi-systemic injury, and citizens who were there performed CPR on her under the telephone guidance of MDA's 101 call center.

"A 45-year-old man and a 28-year-old man who suffered burns were near the car. We provided medical treatment to the injured and they were taken to the hospital. The condition of the girl is critical and the condition of the men is moderate.

He added that "after the end of extinguishing the vehicle, a 20-year-old young woman was found inside without signs of life and she was pronounced dead on the spot. A number of passers-by who suffered anxiety attacks are being treated on the spot."