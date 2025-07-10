During IDF activity in Kafr Rumana, a terrorist stabbed an IDF soldier and moderately injured him.

The terrorist was eliminated by the force.

"The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and his family has been notified," the IDF added.

On Tuesday night, several terrorists from Surif hurled rocks and set vehicles on fire adjacent to Bat Ayin.

Upon receiving the report, the IDF, Fire and Rescue Services, and Israel Police forces were dispatched to the scene in order to manage the incident and extinguish the fire.

Subsequently, the forces began a counterterrorism operation in the area of Surif, during which they apprehended two individuals suspected of involvement in the attack and conducted searches at dozens of sites in the area.

Following the incident, an inquiry was opened by the Israel Police. Efforts to locate additional terrorists and secure the area are ongoing.

In a joint statement, the IDF and Israel Police stressed that "Israeli security forces will continue to operate to thwart terrorism in Judea and Samaria and to bring terrorists to justice, in order to ensure the safety of the civilians in the area and the State of Israel."