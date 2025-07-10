A new law aimed at preventing the granting of Israeli citizenship or residency status to relatives of terrorists was approved Wednesday in its second and third readings in the Knesset plenum. The legislation received broad support from members of both the coalition and the opposition.

The law disqualifies the possibility of granting "family reunification" to relatives of terrorists, thereby blocking their entry into Israel.

The initiative was the result of a long campaign led by MK Amit Halevi (Likud), together with Merav and Herzl Hajaj, the parents of Lt. Shir Hajaj, who was murdered in a 2017 terrorist attack in the Armon HaNatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem. The law also grants legal authority to deport terrorists' family members who have already received temporary status in Israel.

MK Halevi stated, "This law will strike at the terrorist pipeline enabled through the family reunification process. For years, Supreme Court rulings have permitted the entry of Palestinians who have become an inseparable part of the terrorist infrastructure. We hope this law will deter future attacks and prevent the next disaster."

Herzl and Merav Hajaj added, "This law was born from deep pain, but it may save lives and prevent further tragedies. We extend our heartfelt thanks to MK Amit Halevi and MK Yuli Edelstein for their support and unwavering commitment."

MK Yuli Edelstein emphasized, "The days of family reunification for terrorists are over. No more gifts for the families of terrorists. Illegal residents will be deported—plain and simple. We advanced this legislation through the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, and I’m proud to announce that it is now part of the State of Israel’s law. We express our deep appreciation to the parents of the late Lt. Shir Hajaj, Merav and Herzl Hajaj, and to MK Amit Halevi for their determination in advancing this vital reform."