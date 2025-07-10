Israel's Health Ministry on Thursday officially launched its digital vaccination record.

The new service operates in coordination with the National Vaccination Database, as mandated by legislation that took effect in March. According to the new law, all vaccination providers are required to report vaccine administration to the national database within a maximum of 72 hours.

The digital record includes information on vaccines administered since the service's launch in March, and in some cases, earlier vaccinations which were already documented in Health Ministry databases, such as COVID-19 shots and vaccines administered at Tipat Halav mother and child clinics. Additional past vaccination records are expected to be added over time.

However, the Health Ministry has not provided a timeline for when the full vaccination history will be available in the digital record, noting that some providers had previously documented vaccinations manually, which complicates data collection and reporting.

To access their digital vaccination record, users must log into the national personal government portal and click on the "health" tab. The record is available in both Hebrew and English and can be downloaded at the click of a button for any use.

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of Public Health Services at the Health Ministry, said: "The digital vaccination record will help maintain continuity of care, improve the accuracy of medical responses, and prevent risks to patients that can result from relying on undocumented self-reports. Additionally, the National Vaccination Database will enable the Health Ministry to monitor vaccination levels in different regions and promote immunization efforts in areas with low coverage, helping to prevent disease outbreaks and safeguard public health."