Last night, on the flight from Tbilisi to Israel, a 23-year-old passenger with a medical history of heart disease collapsed while suffering from chest pain, dizziness, and profuse perspiration.

Dr. Eyal Aloni, head of the ophthalmology department at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, was present on the flight and immediately provided professional emergency treatment in makeshift conditions at the back of the plane, using personal medications he had and an oxygen tank supplied by the flight crew.

Thanks to his treatment, the passenger's condition stabilized by landing. Upon landing in Israel, paramedics were waiting to receive the passenger and quickly transfer him for further medical treatment.

Aloni thanked the flight crew and passengers for their full cooperation, saying, "I thank the flight crew and passengers for their cooperation and assistance, and I wish the patient a complete recovery and good health."

The team at Barzilai Medical Center expressed pride in the resourcefulness, professionalism, and humanity Dr. Aloni displayed, which represents the spirit of the hospital even beyond the country's borders.