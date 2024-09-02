Prime Minister Netanyahu sharply criticized the decision of national labor union Arnon Bar-David to declare a general strike following the murder of six hostages in Gaza.

Netanyahu said, "This is a shame and disgrace, we are at war. Arnon Bar-David strengthens Hamas with this strike. It's as if they are telling him 'Murder more, we are with you'."

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said to Netanyahu, "His strike is a pointless strike." Netanyahu replied, "Well, he probably consulted with his wife."

Later, Netanyahu commented on the Philadelphi Corridor and said, "We will not leave Philadelphi - not in 42 days and not in 42 years."

In response to the report, the national labor union stated: "The Prime Minister's reference to the solidarity strike is another indication of his disconnection. The inciting claim that the call to return the hostages languishing in Gaza helps Sinwar is intended to make the Israeli public forget who transferred billions of dollars to Hamas in suitcases. The Prime Minister, under whose watch the greatest disaster to the Jewish people since the Holocaust occurred, would do better to invest his efforts in bringing our sons and daughters back home alive and not in black bags."

Earlier, the National Labor Court ordered the strike to stop following a petition filed by the state at the request of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

The petition claimed that "the sudden strike is not a labor dispute strike, and as such, it is a political strike."