After a nearly two-year delay, following the submission of a freedom of information request by the "Hatzlacha" organization, for the first time, a comprehensive list of valuable gifts given to Israeli public officials has been revealed.

Channel 12 reported that the list details the gifts received by the officials during their term and official visits between the years 2017 and 2025.

Among the prominent gifts on the list are expensive cigars given to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a sculpture given to former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and a Rolex watch given to former National Security Advisor Dr. Eyal Hulata.

These gifts, as well as many others, were not kept by their recipients but were handed over to the General Caretaker, a body in the Justice Ministry charged with managing state properties.

The information, which was published this week by the Prime Minister's Office, includes precise details about each gift: who gifted it, who received it, the gift's nature, and where it is now.

Among the gifts that Netanyahu received are cigars, chocolates in his and his wife's likeness, a gold band with a diamond, and a leather briefcase.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett received 193 gifts, including gold utensils from the King of Bahrain and a glass sculpture with a dedication received during a visit to the Special Missions Array, which are currently being kept in the gifts room at the Prime Minister's Office. Former Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who succeeded Bennett in the position, is mentioned 23 times on the list.

As mentioned, the overwhelming majority of the gifts were deposited with the General Caretaker or are on display at the Prime Minister's Office.