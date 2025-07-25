Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar stated on Friday that while Israel has accepted proposals for a hostage deal and ceasefire, Hamas has "stubbornly hardened its position."

His statement came after a phone conversation with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, in which Sa'ar also criticized diplomatic pressure on Israel, noting that it emboldens the murderous terrorist organization.

"I told her that while Israel said Yes to proposals for a hostage deal and ceasefire, Hamas stubbornly hardened its position," Sa'ar stated of his discussion with Minister Anand.

He further emphasized the detrimental impact of international criticism during ongoing negotiations. "Strong diplomatic attacks by certain countries against Israel during sensitive times in the negotiations only encouraged Hamas to do so."

Sa'ar also issued a stark warning regarding unilateral diplomatic actions by international players, specifically noting France’s announcement on Thursday that it will recognize “the State of Palestine” at the UN General Assembly in September.

"I also said that unilateral steps by France and other countries will only push Israel to take steps of its own," Sa'ar cautioned. He directly linked such initiatives to the stalled peace efforts, asserting, "The French initiative harms the chances of achieving a hostage deal and ceasefire. It won't promote stability in the region."

Canada's Foreign Ministry has yet to release a statement regarding the conversation.

