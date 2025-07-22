Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the request from bereaved families from the Hagvura to halt humanitarian aid to Gaza and cut off the enclave's electricity and water.

He justified his rejection, writing, "Our actions are consistent with international law."

In his letter, Netanyahu reiterated to the bereaved families that the goals of the war have not changed, and Israel is committed to dismantling Hamas, returning the hostages, and removing the threat Gaza poses to Israel.

"I received your letter regarding the actions in the War of Revirth and the commitment to achieving total victory," Netanyahu wrote to the bereaved families. "I thank you for your heartfelt words, and I strengthen each one of you - those who feel the pain of bereavement in this critical, just, and moral battle. From the first day of the war, its goals have not changed, and they will not change: the dismantling of Hamas rule in the Gaza Strip, bringing all our hostages home, and neutralizing any future threat from Gaza to Israel."

Netanyahu added, "For this purpose, we are using diverse combat methods, based on the intelligence we have and in accordance with the situation on the ground. Our actions are consistent with international law so that we can continue to fight with strength and determination as needed, until victory is achieved. We constantly review our actions to ensure the best possible results for us. I reiterate in the clearest terms: Hamas will no longer rule Gaza. We will strike it, defeat it, and make it pay the full price for its brutal aggression. Our fallen sons and daughters did not die in vain. Thanks to them, and with God's help, our state exists. In their blood, Israel's eternity is guaranteed."

Yehoshua Shani, father of Captain Uri Mordechai and Chairman of the Hagvura Forum, called on Netanyahu to stop the aid to the enemy. "Our hostages are not being held in Gaza according to international law, and on October 7, Hamas had no regard for international law. Everything that enters the Gaza Strip reaches the enemy, it goes to Hamas, and it serves as oxygen for Hamas terrorists to continue harming our soldiers and Israeli civilians. International law does not require aiding the enemy."

"Our loved ones, the heroes of Israel, went into battle believing in the righteousness of the cause, with a deep understanding that we have no other land. They went to defeat our enemies and restore security to the Jewish people for generations to come. As we stated in our letter, we call on the government to stop providing oxygen to the enemy. Mr. Prime Minister, the people are behind you, the bereaved families are behind you - remove the gloves, crush the enemy, only then will we bring victory, bring security, return our hostages, and protect the lives of our soldiers. The Jewish people, with God's help, will win," he emphasized.