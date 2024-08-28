Meir Ben Shetrit, who was arrested at the Sde Teiman base on suspicion of abusing a terrorist, spoke to Channel 14 about searches conducted by Force 100 soldiers on terrorists in prison, as well as the IDF's attitude towards the soldiers in this case.

"We don't take off the terrorists’ clothes," Ben Shetrit stated. "Someone was looking to ruin our reputation, just like the Nukhba terrorists did. I believe that this is an attempt to stop the war."

Channel 12 broadcast an doctored and spliced film which only showed a terrorist being put in a screened off area by soldiers but went viral. How the channel was in possession of a film that could only come from the prosecutor's office has not been publicized.

Ben Shetrit said that the force is responsible for restraining the terrorists who riot or sexually harass Military Police soldiers. "We are a deterrent force, we don't guard the Nukhba terrorists. We come with our dogs, with stun grenades and tear gas."

He said he was speaking to the chief military prosecutor and the staff in her office: "You should kiss our hands. You should see what holy work we are doing. You should kiss the hands of Force 100, for the fact that we restrained ourselves, that we did not aim our guns and shoot them on the ground."

He said: "We are a state of law. We don’t do things like that. We stayed moral, all the time." According to Ben Shetrit, the state betrayed them. "It is an extreme affront,” he concluded.