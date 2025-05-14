The defense attorneys representing Lt. Col. A', the officer charged in the high-profile Sde Teiman case, have submitted a formal complaint to the Internal Investigations Unit and the Chief Military Prosecutor, demanding the immediate dismissal of the lead Military Police investigator in the case, identified as G', and the opening of a criminal investigation against him.

The complaint was filed by Colonel (Res.) Avi Amiram and Captain Lior Porat, members of Lt. Col. A's military defense team. Their demand follows a televised interview last week in which G', who has yet to testify in the military court proceedings, reportedly discussed sensitive details of the case. According to the defense, G' referred to the investigation process, evidentiary material, search footage, and even offered conclusions regarding the case, despite a standing court order prohibiting the publication of the identities of those involved in the investigation.

"This is a media trial before a single word has been said in the legal proceedings, causing serious damage to the appearance of justice," the attorneys wrote in their letter. They further accused G' of attempting to sway public opinion to deflect from what they described as a failed investigation and the subsequent harm caused to Israel's international standing.

The attorneys argued that during the interview, investigator G' disregarded critical facts and made unwarranted links between Lt. Col. A' and a break-in at the Sde Teiman camp, an incident which they assert their client had no part in.