The military prosecution filed an indictment on Wednesday morning against five reservists from Force 100 for severely abusing a Nukhba terrorist, who was detained at the Sde Teiman security facility.

According to the indictment, in an incident that occurred last July, the five acted with severe violence towards the terrorist, stabbing him in the back with a sharp object, causing him serious injuries, including broken ribs, a punctured lung, and an internal rupture in his rectum.

The defendants include the team commander, security guard, the interpreter, and two other soldiers.

According to the indictment, over the course of approximately fifteen minutes, the defendants kicked the terrorist, stepped on him, hit and pushed him, including with a truncheon, dragged his body along the floor, and used a stun gun on him.

One of the defendants ordered the terrorist to put a truncheon he was holding in his mouth. After the abuse, the terrorist was returned to his cell.

After the prison staff noticed a large amount of blood on the terrorist's trousers, paramedics were called to his cell and they rushed the terrorist to the facility's clinic, where he was examined by a doctor and evacuated to hospital.

Adv. Colonel (retired) Avi Amiram and Adv. Captain Lior Porat, representing the commander of Force 100 on behalf of the military defense, commented on the decision to file an indictment against his client: "The blood libel against the soldiers, in the form of gang rape and acts of sodomy that were attributed to them during the investigation, never existed. This libel, alongside a series of malicious and biased leaks, including a fake video, caused enormous damage to our client, as well as to all IDF soldiers and the security of Israel, in general, not to mention the irresponsible harm inflicted on our hostages by the Hamas monsters."

"As for the charges against the fighters (serious injury and abuse), we presented a series of serious arguments during the hearing that deny the charges against them, and we have no doubt that when the facts are clarified in the proceedings, the remaining charges will also be dropped from the case."

Advs. Adi Kedar, Moshe Polsky, and Nati Rom, representing two of the defendants on behalf of Honenu, said: "The indictment is another low point in the history of the military prosecution and is nothing less than a testimony of incompetence for the legal system of the State of Israel. We believe that the indictment should not have been filed at all. A normal legal system should have condemned this indictment, the investigation that led to it was biased, tainted, accompanied by leaks that have not yet been clarified, and the worst, a despicable terrorist was solicited to file a complaint against our heroic soldiers. The military court must make a change, break away from its natural connection with the prosecution, led by the Military Advocate General, and independently and unequivocally determine that the defendants did not commit an offense, and clear their names, which will restore their trampled honor to some extent."