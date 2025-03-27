The police spokesperson published today (Thursday) an official statement stating that no investigation will be opened against public officials regarding the break-in at Sde Teiman airbase during the Force 100 scandal unless an official appeal is received by the police chief and is approved.

"We regret that the prosecution and Attoney Genral choose to approach the Israel Police through media statements rather than directly and openly," the police added.

It was also reported that the police chief and the head of the investigations and intelligence division did not receive any official requests on this matter.

The police emphasized that according to the procedures, any investigation regarding ministers and Knesset members must be approved by the relevant authorities in the police, and only after receiving an official appeal can the matter be examined.

Minutes later, the police deleted the statement and corrected it. In the new statement, the police added the name of Police Chief Daniel Levi.

Last night, the Attoney General issued summons for interrogation of Minister of Heritage Amichai Eliyahu, Knesset member Nissim Vaturi from Likud, and former Knesset member Tzvi Succot regarding the breach of the base. The incident took place during a riot against the prosecution of soldiers involved in the scandal.