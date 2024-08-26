The structure of the mullahs' regime in Tehran, notorious for its proliferation of terror, operates multiple terrorist groups across the Middle East. Regrettably, there is a palpable lack of genuine intent among both regional countries and Western powers, notably the United States, to dismantle this pernicious force. Ironically, these same nations engage in negotiations and even promote these malign actors in Western media, contributing to a disconcerting normalization of terror.

Western media outlets frequently refer to figures like Ali Khamenei with the undeserved title of "Ayatollah," which translates to "Sign of God." This irony begs the question: Which divine being would sanction terrorism that Khamenei represents? Engaging with terrorists— malevolent individuals who thrive on chaos and destruction—yields no benefits. Yet, we observe years of fruitless Western negotiations with the mullahs' regime in Tehran, adorned with photo ops that symbolize these diplomatic failings.

Despite losing hundreds of soldiers in the fight against terrorism sponsored by the Islamic Republic of Iran, and enduring terrorist attacks on their own soil, Europe and America seem to lack a lesson learned. The West fails to recognize how its actions embolden the regime, even as the Islamic Republic continues its international campaign of terror, kidnapping, embassy attacks and other provocations. It is unclear what further atrocities the Islamic Republic must commit to awaken the world from this oversight.

The Intelligence and military apparatus of the Islamic Republic cunningly crafts narratives or fabricate irrelevant and false rumors that find their way into Western media, furthering their agenda. American think tanks and universities grant platforms and positions to known terrorists, a troubling testament to a misguided understanding of freedom of expression. As if the more murderous and criminal you are, the more popular you become. Even the families of Islamic Republic officials freely roam in the West and America.

These oversights and naïveté have rendered the global landscape perilously insecure. The Islamic Republic's terror network, akin to a plague, spreads across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Latin America, yet the 21st century world seems paralyzed by indecision on how to address this threat. The persistence of radical Islam and Islamic terrorism poses one of the greatest threats to global peace, yet there remains a significant segment of the international community that turns a deaf ear to these realities.

World-renowned intelligence agencies like the CIA spend months on end prioritizing peace talks over decisive action against terrorist entities like Hamas. It appears future generations may look back on our era astonished at our appeasement of bloodthirsty terrorists. This century, however, seems bereft of answers.

The Islamic Republic maintains clandestine diplomatic channels with both the US and Israel while simultaneously orchestrating terror attacks globally. It seems the regime holds the world hostage, playing a dangerous game with global stability. Even as Tehran engages in public diplomacy, it fosters a network of terror that destabilizes regions far beyond its borders. However, the Islamic Republic lacks the defensive and military capability to confront the US and Israel. . China and Russia, along with their puppet North Korea, manipulate their servants in Tehran. However, Tehran continues its enmity towards America, the West, and Israel.

The White House, over recent years, has shown a lack of strategic initiative to counter the Tehran regime's destructive influence. Iranian lobbyists , apologists and stooges operate freely in Washington, further complicating the narrative and enabling the regime's propaganda machine, funded unwittingly by American taxpayers.

In actuality, The Islamic Republic's lobbies in Washington are actively operating, and even Persian-language media funded by American taxpayers, supposedly to promote democracy, are under the control and influence of the Islamic Republic. These agents broadcast their propaganda from televisions and radios—from Prague and Washington to Los Angeles.

The Islamic Republic has mobilized all its terrorist branches. Shiite terrorists affiliated with Iran in Iraq have initiated drone attacks on Israel, and Hezbollah has launched rockets and was only prevented from striking Israel with thousands of projectiles by Israel's preemptive strike early Sunday morning..

All these actions are instigated by the IRGC and Quds Force under Khamenei. In recent days, the Islamic Republic awaited the end of Arbaeen and the ideological display it entails. As soon as that curtain falls, the next stage of warfare and missile and drone launches will commence. It seems that the officials of the Islamic Republic derive psychological satisfaction from threatening Israeli and American officials with death in front of the media. Essentially, the psyche of terrorists is a thirst for death.

A regime thirsty for bloodshed, lawlessness, explosions, destruction, and displays of savagery does not understand the language of diplomacy, and peaceful coexistence with it in today's world is impossible. It is unrelated to the culture, history, and civilization of the Iranian people. In fact, the mullahs, with the help of terrorists, have occupied Iran.

Today, as the Islamic Republic orchestrates a broad spectrum of terror, the world watches, waiting for the next act in this grim theater of war. The question remains: How long will the international community tolerate the existential threat posed by the regime in Tehran?

From today, global news agencies, like the showcasing of a new action movie in cinemas worldwide, vividly reflect news related to the warmongering of the Islamic Republic and its terrorist branches like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, and Popular Mobilization Forces... They prepare for public mourning for the potential elimination of Hamas and the killing of its leaders in Tehran, accompanied by critiques filled with advice and vain hopes for peace.

Israel has no choice but to surgically remove this malignant growth for its survival, but it must remember that the snake's head is in Tehran, and until its head is cut off, this futile spectacle continues.

It is time for the global community to wake up and take decisive action. The stakes are too high, and the cost of inaction is too great. We must confront this menace head-on, with all the tenacity and resources at our disposal, before it further engulfs the world in its dark shadow. Will we?