Sirens sounded on Sunday night in the central Israel city of Rishon Lezion.

The IDF later confirmed that one projectile was identified crossing from the southern Gaza Strip and fell in an open area in the area of Rishon Lezion.

Residents of central Israel reported hearing an explosion. Hamas' military wing claimed responsibility for the launch, saying it fired an M90 missile toward Tel Aviv.

On Sunday evening Hamas again rejected a proposal for a hostage deal that was presented to the organization.

Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan told the Al-Aqsa Channel that "Israel has set new conditions for accepting the agreement and reverted from what it had previously agreed to. Today the delegation informed the mediators of our position. We will not accept any withdrawals from what we agreed to on July 2 or any new demands."

He added that "the US administration is sowing false hopes by talking about an agreement that is close, while this is only for election purposes."