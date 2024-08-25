The cabinet unanimously approved on Sunday the proposal by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to appoint Daniel Levi as commissioner of the Israel Police.

Levi joined the police in 1985. He has served as an operations directorate officer in the Yiftah Precinct, the commander of the Neighborhoods Police Station in the Tel Aviv District, the commander of the Lev Tel Aviv Station, and an operations directorate officer in the Tel Aviv District.

Later, Levi served as the commander of the Yiftah and Yarkon Precincts and the deputy commander of the Jerusalem District. He has a bachelor's degree in general studies and a master's degree in social sciences.

Minister Ben-Gvir stated: "This is an important day for the State of Israel, Dani Levi is the Israel Police's 20th commissioner, this is great and important news for the state."

He added: "I must say that in the past year and a half, the police changed its face, we added nine billion shekels to the National Security Ministry, and after that, we got another billion. We raised the officers' salaries and we stopped the wave of resignations. We invested millions of shekels into technological tools for the police. On October 7th we saw that the police saved Israeli citizens and worked most properly. The most important thing is that the officers receive full backing and support.

"Dani comes with a Zionist and Jewish agenda, and he will lead the police with the policy that I laid out for him, to strengthen police stations, create the National Guard, and most importantly to strengthen Israel's governance and sovereignty," Ben-Gvir concluded.