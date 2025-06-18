The Israel Police have prevented two foreign tourists from entering the country after receiving intelligence indicating their involvement in planned anti-Israel activities.

According to the information received, the two individuals were engaged in activities that served as a cover for hostile actions against the State of Israel.

The two women reportedly arrived through one of the border crossings and intended to take part in an organized march toward the Gaza Strip, an event associated with a group known for its hostile stance toward Israel.

They allegedly attempted to disguise their true intentions by posing as tourists. As a result, and in coordination with the Population and Immigration Authority, their entry into Israel was denied.

The Judea and Samaria Police District emphasized that it will continue to act firmly and with zero tolerance toward individuals attempting to exploit Israel for subversive or anti-Israel purposes.