A 38-year-old woman filmed assaulting a police officer in Ashkelon in an apparent attempt to avoid a traffic citation has a history of criminal convictions, including theft, threats, and violent offenses, according to a report by Kan News. She has previously served time in prison.

The incident began when police stopped the woman for allegedly using her mobile phone while driving. Instead of complying, she attempted to flee, leading officers on a high-speed chase through the streets of Ashkelon. Her 3-year-old son was in the car during the pursuit, and the entire episode was captured on her vehicle’s dash camera.

After several minutes of pursuit, authorities discovered a more serious offense: the woman has never held a driver’s license.