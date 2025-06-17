The Haifa Police opened an investigation late Monday night following reports of photographers who gathered to film the Haifa Port from the balcony of a hotel room in the city.

Upon receiving the report, officers went to the hotel, confiscated the photographers' equipment, and summoned them for questioning.

In addition, all the details of the incident were shared with Shin Bet officials to check aspects of possible security offences.

The announcement comes after the Qatar-based Al Jazeera broadcast live the site of a rocket strike on the BAZAN Group refinery, in violation of military censorship regulations.

The live broadcast, which lasted several minutes, showed direct footage from the scene, despite explicit prohibitions on publishing details of the incident due to national security concerns.

The Israel Police stated, "Following reports that foreign media outlets were broadcasting the exact location of the strike in the Coastal District, police patrols were dispatched to the area to investigate and address the incident."