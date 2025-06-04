המארב שהוביל למעצר הגנבים דוברות המשטרה

Three suspected car thieves were arrested on Tuesday night near Moshav Porat in the Sharon area by Border Police officers and officers from the Central District's Sadot Police Station.

The suspects, illegal infiltrators from Judea and Samaria in their 20s and 30s, were caught after a short foot chase through the fields in the area and were found with advanced burglary equipment.

Officers from the Central District Border Police Communities Branch collaborated with security coordinators from the local communities, the regional rapid response team, and utilized technological means, including a surveillance drone, to locate the suspects who attempted to flee the area. The forces quickly spread out around the community and apprehended the three.

While searching the suspects, the officers found vehicle computers, frequency jammers, burglary tools, items suspected to be stolen, and additional technological equipment. The suspects were taken for questioning at the Sadot Police Station, and the police are investigating whether they were involved in other recent thefts.

Footage from the incident shows the suspects entering a field, and while leaving it, they were met by an ambush of armed officers who charged at them and arrested them.