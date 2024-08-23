President Isaac Herzog sent a proposal to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the dispute over the state ceremony commemorating the October 7th massacre.

"In light of the severe and painful dispute that has developed in the past week regarding the state ceremony commemorating the 7.10 massacre, and to reduce the flames of the dispute and prevent unnecessary strife and conflict among the people, I would like to propose that the structure of the memorial day for the 7.10 massacre be as follows,'' he wrote.

''First, I propose that every community, group, settlement, kibbutz, moshav, and city commemorate the anniversary as they wish, as is customary and accepted on Israel's Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Terrorism. Additionally, I propose that the main state ceremony be held at the President's Residence in this unique year," suggested the President.

"The ceremony, which will be coordinated by the President's Residence with continuous and attentive dialogue with the relevant State and community elements, will be respectful, unifying, state-oriented, and modest, and of course, free of political symbols. The ceremony will include state symbols as customary, such as lowering the flag to half-mast and recitations of the traditional Jewish prayers for the dead of Kaddish, Yizkor, and El Maleh Rachamim, as well as additional contents to be determined in coordination and partnership, as stated. The ceremony will invite governmental symbols and representatives from all the settlements, communities, and groups whose world was destroyed in the massacre on October 7.

''I request that you seriously consider this proposal and bring it to discussion in the Ministerial Committee on Symbols and Ceremonies. Great responsibility rests on the elected officials at this time. The citizens of Israel are looking up to their representatives and expect that the upcoming memorial days will be a source of comfort, healing, mending, growth, faith, construction, and hope; and not days of division, polarization, and strife."